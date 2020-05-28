Locals returning to their barber or hairstylist for the first time since the quarantine learned Thursday that the experience isn't anything like it used to be.
On the first full day of operation since state officials allowed shops to reopen, local barbers and stylists were under strict orders to take special steps to protect staff and customers using new and sometimes awkward protocol designed to limit exposure to COVID-19.
For many it went fine. Customers called ahead and made appointments, drove up at the designated time and texted their barber or hairdresser so they could be allowed inside the shop.
There they sanitized their hands, got their temperature taken and signed a waiver shielding the shop from illness-related legal claims. Customer and hair-cutter alike wore masks and kept a minimum 6-foot distance between work stations.
"It's going good," said Danika Jeter, owner of D’s Cutz on Norris Road.
Thrilled at finally being able to reopen — the state had threatened to fine and take away licenses from barbers and stylists who resumed business early — Jeter said she began scheduling people at healthy intervals in order to keep traffic down inside the shop.
It came none too soon for some clients, she said, including one man whose hair had grown to almost ponytail-length.
"He said, 'No, I’m not the ponytail type,'” Jeter said.
'LITTLE ROUGH'
Other professional hair-cutters, like Cliff Cole, were less comfortable with all the changes.
Things are going "a little rough," said the owner of Jus-N Tyme Barbershop in central Bakersfield. He added that he could benefit from more state guidance on proper protocol, especially for maintaining 6-foot social distancing rules inside small shops where customers may want to bring their child along with them for a trim.
Cole admitted being a little anxious and unsure exactly what measures the state requires in certain situations.
"We have our own standard, but give us a standard,” he said.
The licensing agency that sets such standards, the state Board of Barbering & Cosmetology, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Face masks present their own difficulties during hair-cutting and hair-coloring. Mark Lamas, owner of Panache A Mark Lamas Salon on Empire Drive, said he's figured out a way to apply badly-needed dye to customers whose roots have grown out during quarantine.
It's been tough, he said, being closed for two months. He's thankful for having received federal financial help and a business loan that has helped make up for lost sales. Now he's booked almost solid until June 10.
Still, like Cole, he's anxious to avoid any missteps.
"I'm excited that we’re open but I’m very, very — I’m nervous about doing it right,” he said, adding he and his tenant-stylists wipe down and sterilize contact surfaces at frequent intervals.
They also charge customers' payments while their hair is being cut, which he said minimizes the usual lingering after services are rendered.
By and large, it seemed many people were able to get haircuts, or at least appointments. And for many that meant cleaning up less-than-professional Conair clipper jobs by bored mothers and spouses who tired weeks ago of seeing shaggy heads around the house.
WAITING LIST
Charlene Robertson, owner of Westchester Barber shop on Encina Street, said she, like Lamas, has figured out a way to work around face masks while remaining strict about health. She's 75 and many of her customers are senior citizens who, like her, must not be placed at risk of contracting the virus, she said.
More than 150 people left her messages during the quarantine to schedule a haircut. Now they're being served, she said, but only at a rate of one customer every hour. That gives her time to wipe down her chair before the next person arrives.
Nancy Balfour, hairdresser and co-owner of Envy Salon & Tanning, said she spent Thursday preparing for her shop's official reopening Monday. (She noted some tenant-stylists working there may take customers this weekend.)
She explained the shop's new procedures, from the need to set appointments ahead of time to the texts customers must send their stylist while parked outside.
"It's going to be a whole different world," she said.
Manicurists still haven't been given approval to reopen, Balfour said, and facials and waxing is off limits.
Another change is what she called a "COVID-19 charge," of an extra $10 for a hair-coloring and $5 for a haircut. The fee covers added costs including disposable seat covers, she said.
Stylists just want to do the right thing for their customers, she said.
"We’re clean and we’re ready,” she said.
