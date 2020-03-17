The League of Dreams, a local nonprofit serving disabled children, has worked for years with Brooklyn’s BBQ on fundraising efforts.
But on Tuesday, the two came together, not to raise money, but to provide a barbecue delivery service to those in the community who are most vulnerable to coronavirus, including families with disabled children and elder family members who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
"League of Dreams is stepping up, with delivery drivers volunteering their time," said John Steeber, who co-owns Brooklyn’s with wife Julie.
"We're backing them 100 percent."
League of Dreams Executive Director Jessica Mathews said in a news release that the health of many of the league’s athletes is fragile, and entering public places could compromise their health. In fact, the organization recently postponed the start of baseball season to encourage social distancing.
Brooklyn’s offered to help families who might not be able to easily obtain food supplies by reducing their prices for family packages and offering delivery.
Any family in need of prepared food can place an order for delivery or pick-up at Brooklyn’s 3015 Calloway Drive location. Food can be consumed immediately or frozen for later use. Brooklyn’s family packs serve a complete meal for six people which includes ribs, chicken, macaroni and cheese, baked beans and coleslaw for $50.
Food will be delivered free of charge to families in Greater Bakersfield by restaurant staff and League of Dreams volunteers.
When the word went out, volunteers by the dozens started calling Jim Luff, the league's vice president. Before 24 hours had passed, he had 200 names.
"Our families are very fragile," Luff said. "Neither the children nor their parents should be compromised by going out."
There is no limit on the number of family packs available and the offer will continue as long as food product is available and the pandemic has not been contained. In addition, other cooked products are available, including whole chickens, brisket, pork and deep pit which can be frozen for later consumption.
Steeber extended this same offer to all area senior citizens who have elected to self-isolate as recommended by public health agencies.
Orders should be placed one day in advance by calling 829-7427. In emergency situations it may be possible to accommodate same-day orders.
No-contact deliveries will be made by volunteer drivers or Brooklyn's employees who will leave food orders on doorsteps and notify recipients by phone that the food has been dropped off.
"No one is making money on this," Luff said. It's not a fundraiser, it's a community service.
"This is a gift to the community," Steeber said.
