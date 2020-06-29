A little more than two weeks after he got the OK to reopen, Bakersfield bar owner Richard Dao was placing "temporarily closed" signs on the door to VIP Lounge Monday in central Bakersfield.
In what may be an ominous sign for the local economy's reopening, Dao's is one of dozens of bars in Kern County forced to close after just reopening. State health authorities on Sunday required bars to close in seven counties, including Kern, that have seen consistent increases in cases of COVID-19. The state also recommended bars shut down in eight other counties with rising case rates.
Dao was frank about the ability to social distance and take protective measures from the virus in a bar.
"The bar situation is difficult because it's very different to maintain social distancing," Dao said.
"We start each day the way the health department wants us to," he said, referring to state guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus. But inevitably, he said, people have some drinks and move closer to each other.
Dao also worries about his employees. With the federal government's additional unemployment benefits set to end at the end of July, he said employees will no longer be able to fully supplement their earnings, which include tips.
The state's decision was concerning for county officials who say other businesses could be next if cases don't come under control.
"We need to be aware that if the state is taking action here ... it's an indication that there is potential there for other businesses in other industries to be pulled back," said Ryan Alsop, Kern County's chief administrative officer, during a morning news conference Monday. "So again, the takeaway here is we need to be vigilant and continue to practice all the things that we've been talking about ... because we want our economy to remain open."
The order affects about 70 individual establishments that operate as bars in the county, and hundreds of restaurants that will have to limit bar service, said Kern County Director of Public Health Services Matt Constantine.
Kern County remains on a state watchlist for failing to consistently meet state metrics for increasing virus transmission and hospitalizations.
As of Sunday, 146 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Kern hospitals, up from 53 cases on June 19, state data showed. That's a 57 percent increase in 10 days.
“Many people were not necessarily being as responsible as we would like them to be as it relates to practicing physical distancing," Newsom said of his decision Monday in his daily briefing, according to the Associated Press.
Newsom said he's also considering more restrictive measures, but gave no details, the AP said. He also said the state would step up its enforcement of guidelines and the mandatory mask order.
