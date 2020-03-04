As Girl Scouts' cookie sales season winds down, there are still plenty of surprises in store. Local troop 3570 got one Wednesday, when Bank of America presented them with a $1,000 check outside of BofA's local downtown branch.
The purchase contributed to the new Cookie Donor Buyout Program, which asks area businesses to buy out the remaining supply of a troop’s cookie booth and either receiving the amount of cookies they paid for or having the amount donated to a local charity.
“One-thousand dollars will get us 200 boxes of cookies,” said Karen Zuber, Bank of America’s Bakersfield market manager. “We plan on donating the 200 boxes to the Boys & Girls Club.”
According to Zuber, the inspiration to participate came from a fellow employee, the aunt of Millie Clowes who The Californian previously covered when she started her own YouTube cookie series. After Zuber saw the videos, she loved the energy so much that she wanted to get involved.
“When she posted that video, it brought back so many memories from when I was a Girl Scout and getting ready for cookie sales season,” Zuber said.
Troop leader Michelle McGehee said that 200 boxes of cookies is the typical amount that a booth will have in stock. McGehee was the only person in the troop that knew about the surprise beforehand and made sure to keep it under wraps.
“The girls are very excited. This will have a huge impact on Girl Scouts and our (troop) community and council,” McGehee said.
The purchase will go towards the troop's annual year-end trip, McGehee said. It will also help the troop reach its cookie sales goal of 7,000 total boxes this season.
Some of the girls’ reactions included excitement, shock and being totally caught off guard.
“(The purchase) is going to help support us with supplies for activities and is going to be a lot of help going forward,” said Ava Garcia, one of the scouts from troop 3570.
McGehee said the troop originally was going to have to do additional cookie sales this coming weekend to help reach their goal. Thanks to the donation, however, they can start switching their focus from sales to celebration.
“I was really happy for the girls. They’ve worked so hard this year with their cookie sales,” said Julie Garcia, Ava’s mother.
