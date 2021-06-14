Bank of America provides boost for Bakersfield Homeless Center

Bank of America has provided a $95,000 grant to the Bakersfield Homeless Center, which will help fund the center’s Champ Camp after-school program and also fund its new box van with a lift that will be used for its Job Development Program.
According to a news release from Bank of American, the Champ Camp supports children and families experiencing homelessness by providing an educational enrichment after-school program for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade. The news release stated that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students in the program have nearly tripled, which has underscored the importance of increased funding.
Bank of America said its grant will enable the Champ Camp program to continue into next school year.
Also, the Homeless Center’s box vehicle provides an opportunity for the center’s clients to get driving experience that is essential for part-time and entry-level job opportunities. According to the news release, the grant will help the center purchase a new vehicle with a lift. Additionally, the vehicle will be used to help the center pick up donations and supplies.