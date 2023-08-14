Bank of America is planning to move out the 10-story, 51-year-old downtown building that until last year carried the institution’s name.
The North Carolina-based bank informed local customers last week it expects to move out of its 22,000-square-foot space it has occupied on the ground floor since 1972. Its lease is set to expire in March.
A company spokeswoman said by email Monday all employees impacted by the closure will be moved to other financial centers and that there will be no layoffs. She noted Bank of America has two other branches within 2 miles of the building at 1440 Truxtun Ave., at the northeast corner with Chester Avenue.
“The decision to close a branch is never an easy one, but the pandemic significantly accelerated banking behaviors toward self-service platforms instead of traditional brick-and-mortar foot traffic,” spokeswoman Colleen Haggerty wrote. “For example, 90% of our clients now interact with us digitally — including nine out of every 10 checks are deposited outside the walls of a branch via mobile deposit.”
A real estate broker representing the property, Matt Starr of ASU Commercial, said the branch simply occupies more space than necessary. He clarified that the pullout won’t affect the rest of the tower, which he said is 83% occupied.
“The building is not closing down,” he said. “The building is not on the market for sale.”