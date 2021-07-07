Bank of America gives Kern nonprofits $385,000 to support career opportunities

Bank of America announced Wednesday it has donated $385,000 to be divided among nine Kern County nonprofits as part of its new focus on helping people gets jobs instead of its earlier emphasis on providing emergency money.
The organizations listed as receiving donations are: Bakersfield College Foundation, Bakersfield Homeless Center, Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County, Cal State Bakersfield, Circle of Life, CityServe Network, Community Action Partnership of Kern, Garden Pathways and Kern Economic Development Foundation.
Bank of America said in a news release that Garden Pathways expects to spend its share on providing paid internships helping seven at-risk youth develop job skills. It said another 48 high-school students involved with the juvenile justice system will be given opportunities to help mitigate effects of their trauma.
CAPK, the release added, is training 20 people who have been living on the street. It said the program, which is a partnership with CityServe and BC, teaches job-interview preparedness, customer relations and computer skills.