Bank of America donation campaign goes towards women, family shelters

A Bank of America employee made it her mission to ensure women shelters in Central California were stocked with adequate supplies.
For the second year in a row, Ashley McIntosh, of Tulare, led the bank’s donation campaign to reach five shelters in the region – this year virtually through online donations – with more than 170 BofA employees and their families helping assemble donated items into kits as well as contributing handwritten notes of encouragement, according to a news release from the bank.
The effort came with a heightened sense of awareness, as local women and family shelters have seen an increased demand in many cities during the COVID-19 pandemic and a surge in domestic violence, the news release stated. In turn, victims leave their home with little or nothing and can be forced to live without basic necessities.
This year’s donation resulted in 850 women’s self-care kits that contained a total of 18,773 feminine hygiene items along with shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other personal care items. They were donated to five in Central California shelters including the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault in Bakersfield.