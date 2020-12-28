Bank of America has announced it donated $668,400 to 19 Kern County nonprofits throughout 2020. The bank focused on alleviating the unprecedented impacts to health, food insecurity, jobs and virtual education through its donations, according to a press release.
In addition to monetary donations, Bank of America also gave out 108,000 face masks and 824 hand sanitizer bottles.
“While all of us have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic, the nonprofit sector continues to experience unprecedented demand for critical services to support vulnerable populations such as seniors and communities of color who are disproportionately impacted. As a major company and employer, Bank of America recognizes the responsibility we have to support our local communities however we can,” Karen Zuber, Bakersfield market manager at Bank of America said in the release. “By directing philanthropic capital locally, we can address the most immediate needs while helping our most vulnerable communities become more resilient and positioned for success moving forward.”
The charity included work with the Bakersfield College Foundation and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools to help remove barriers by purchasing laptops and other tools, the press release said.
Catholic Charities, The Mission at Kern County, Bakersfield Homeless Center, and CityServe were also beneficiaries.
The bank also provided 36 free virtual education workshops in English and Spanish with organizations like the United Way of Kern County, Shafter Learning Center and MLK CommUNITY Initiative.