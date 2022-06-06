Bank of America announces selected students for Student Leader program

The Bank of America recognized two students Monday who were selected for the bank's Student Leader program, which has provided them an eight-week internship at The Mission at Kern County.
Indiana Vargas Avellan of Bakersfield Christian High School and Nathaniel Chen of Stockdale High School were culled from 59 Kern County applicants. Both began working Monday. Karen Zuber, Bank of America Bakersfield president, said the students will have input on leadership decisions.
“There’s a lot of impressive students and it was very, very hard to select them,” Zuber said. “But, their commitment to the community, the variety of volunteer activity they are involved in … they are excellent academics. They are very well-rounded students. … They are incredible students.”
The Student Leader initiative is a nationwide program started by Bank of America to create a “diverse pipeline” of “students to be successful in the workforce through leadership training and work experience,” according to a news release. In Bakersfield, this program has been ongoing for three years, Zuber said.
The Mission at Kern County was chosen from three nonprofits to provide work experience in 2022. The goals of this organization align with the students’ desire to help their community, she said.
Both students will gain key insight into problems in the community, as well work on solutions to mitigate them. These lessons will be taught from a “different lens” from a classroom environment, Zuber said.
“It was a really big moment for me to be selected,” Chen said, adding that he was looking forward to serving his community.
Vargas Avellan and Chen underwent a yearlong process, which included the submission of their applications, resumes and letters of recommendation. Both will earn $17 per hour while working 35 hours in a week and receive a Chromebook. Zuber said the high school students will take a financial literacy course, and help with a volunteer event.
Vargas Avellan said she immigrated from Mexico and longed to pursue the American dream. Participating in this program allows her to learn the responsibilities that come with leadership, she added. She aims to be a lawyer.
Chen said he wanted to help homeless people, and has held donation drives to collect hygiene items at his high school. Working at The Mission at Kern County aligns with the projects he completed in high school, Chen said.
“I’m just really excited to work with The Mission at Kern County,” Chen said.