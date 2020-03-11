After the first update since Election Day, the Kern County Elections Division said it had 42,686 unprocessed ballots remaining.
In an email to The Californian, Kern County Auditor-Controller Mary Bedard said the county would release its next vote update by next Monday. The update could come by the end of the week, she said, if the department can get enough vote-by-mail ballots processed in time.
The last vote update occurred Tuesday evening, when the department added roughly 26,000 ballots to the official rolls.
Most candidates maintained their positions except Supervisor David Couch, whose lead slipped by around three percentage points from his total on election night.
He currently leads challenger Emilio Huerta 53.8 percent to 46.2 percent.
It is unknown how many more ballots remain to be counted in the Fourth District, which Couch represents.
The county has until April 3 to certify all ballots before it runs afoul of a state deadline.
