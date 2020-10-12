The Greater Bakersfield Chamber Political Action Committee announced 2020 candidate endorsements for the California State Assembly and Bakersfield City Council races leading up to the Nov. 3 election.
In a news release, BAKPAC said it endorses the following candidates:
Rudy Salas – Incumbent Assemblyman, 32nd District
Vince Fong – Incumbent Assemblyman, 34th District
Eric Arias – City Council, Ward 1
Patty Gray – City Council, Ward 6.
“We believe that each of these candidates is the right choice to continue to keep the interests of business in mind in Sacramento and at the local level,” BAKPAC Chairman Keith Brice said in the news release. “After the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re confident that each of these candidates would put the needs of small business recovery at the forefront of their priorities."
Nick Ortiz, president and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber, said Fong and Salas have a track record of leadership and local advocacy in the region.
“We are happy to continue our support and believe that their pro-business records will continue into the future," Ortiz said. "In addition, we are excited and confident in both Eric and Patty and believe they are the right choice to represent their constituents on the City Council.”