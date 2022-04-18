BAKPAC announces list of endorsements

The Greater Bakersfield Chamber Political Action Committee announced Monday its endorsements of the following candidates for local and state races.
The chamber’s committee, also known as BAKPAC, endorsed the following candidates:
Jeff Flores, for the 3rd District seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors. Flores is the current president of the Kern High School District Board of Trustees, as well as chief of staff to county Supervisor Mike Maggard.
Vince Fong, for the 32nd Assembly District race. Fong worked as a legislative staffer for both Congressman Bill Thomas and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. He was first elected to the Assembly in 2016.
Leticia Perez, for the 35th Assembly District. Perez serves on the Kern County Board of Supervisors for the 5th District.
Shannon Grove, for the 12th Senate District. Grove is a veteran and small-business owner who was first elected to the Assembly in 2010. In 2018, she was elected to the state Senate, where she also served as minority leader.
Nicole Parra, for the 16th Senate District. Parra is a former assemblywoman, having first been elected to the legislature in 2002. After three terms, Parra held various positions under then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.