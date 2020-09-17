Charter Communications Inc. has opened a second Spectrum Store in Bakersfield allowing the company's local customers to expand or manage their internet, TV, mobile or voice services.
The debut this month at 10436 Stockdale Highway, Suite 100, follows the opening of a storefront two years ago at 4450 California Ave., Suite A.
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., the new location takes account payments and serves customers hoping to upgrade or exchange equipment.
"Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times," Spectrum Stores & Retail Senior Vice President Pattie Eliason said in a news release.
The Kern Initiative for Talent and Entrepreneurship has scheduled a one-hour virtual roundtable offering insights from local business owners.
The free online event set to start at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 29 will feature Molly Busacca, owner of Secure Systems; Joe Coughlin, owner of Coconut Joe's; Jim Damian CEO of Stria LLC; and Cedric Knight, president of New Directions Technologies.
Participants are invited to register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zVG7RHADTLe8LsUV9Y-ERQ.
Kern Community Foundation is preparing to host a free webinar Sept. 30 about capital financing for local nonprofits, lenders and small businesses.
The one-hour event set to start at 11 a.m. will focus on raising money through the California Capital Access Program for needs such as ADA compliance, seismic retrofitting, bridge loans and upgrading commercial fleets.
Participants must sign up no later than Sept. 25 by emailing their name, title and agency's name to Louis@kernfoundation.org.
