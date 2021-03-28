Bakersfield's response to last summer's protests has been completed. Will anything happen next?

Ten months ago, protesters angered over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis filled the streets of Bakersfield. Demanding change for what they said was a history of racial bias in the city’s policing, the protesters tried to make clear that the status quo would no longer be tolerated.
In response, the Bakersfield City Council commissioned an independent collaborative of community members to look into the Bakersfield Police Department and develop recommendations for how the organization could improve. Six months after their work began, they delivered their report to the council.
Yet the city has delayed addressing the committee’s report. In early March, the City Manager’s Office pulled a discussion of the report from a City Council meeting to give councilmembers more time for review. BPD says it is still in the process of going over the recommendations.
Although a date has yet to be set for when the report may be formally discussed, the community collaborative itself remains optimistic the time may soon arrive. For them, the city must take some steps to address the recommendations they have brought forward.
“We’ve already superseded the crisis level. That’s why the collaborative was brought together,” said NaTesha Johnson, a core member of the collaborative. “There’s no option to do nothing. What would have been the point of the whole initiative?”
Totaling 64 pages, the collaborative’s report contains 20 recommendations ranging from improving communication on social media platforms to hiring an independent auditor and establishing a formal citizen’s review board. The collaborative members say they have back up their recommendations with thorough research and have included sentiments gleaned from listening sessions with community members as well as BPD officers.
"We’re literally scratching the surface of issues. Things that we didn’t think would be politically possible at the moment, we didn’t push," said core collaborative member Mark Martinez. "The things that we’re looking at and recommending have solid track records across the country and even across the world."
He pointed out the recommendation to integrate mental health professionals into BPD's response to welfare checks. Doing so could lower incidents of police shootings and free up more officers for other duties.
Other recommendations encourage BPD to improve assessment strategies to ensure its training is effective and strengthen psychological evaluations.
The collaborative worked closely with BPD, meeting weekly with BPD Chief Greg Terry to gain a deep knowledge of the department’s activities. For its part, BPD says it values the project and will respond not just to the committee, but to the community.
"You can dig your heels in and fight against the tide or you can look at engaging your community, building the trust and finding out the concerns,” BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said, adding that BPD is going over the “nuts and bolts” of the report as it develops a formal response. "It’s not just that we’re police officers in the community, we live here too. The services that the police department (provides) are ones that we have to rely on as well. We want to be the best agency that we can for Bakersfield."
Whether anything ends up happening following the release of this report remains to be seen. The collaborative reported hearing from residents who had gone through similar reform attempts in the past only to feel as if nothing really changed.
“People were saying, ‘It’s great your doing this, thank you for doing this, but is anything really going to happen?’” said collaborative member Michael Burroughs. “We’re acutely aware of the need to take that skepticism seriously and not repeat mistakes from the past, where you had recommendations being made and no concrete actions being taken.”
But members of the collaborative are optimistic that BPD will initiate some reforms as a result of the report. In conversations with The Californian they highlighted well-meaning officers they interacted with while conducting their research. They expect a 12-month period for BPD to develop a formal response.
While the report may be the end of their project, they say it is the beginning of another long, and potentially more difficult, process.
“Constructive change, very rarely does it happen overnight,” Burroughs said. “It’s an incremental process, and that’s what we’re in right now.”