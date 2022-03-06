Bakersfield's Punjabi community hopes to be united during the city's redistricting process

As the Bakersfield City Council finalizes new ward boundaries, the city’s Punjabi and Sikh residents hope for a map that will finally unite their community in the southwest.
From a total of eight submissions, the council has narrowed the possibilities to two. One of the final maps being considered was drawn by the Jakara Movement, a grassroots community organization with chapters across California.
Calling it the Unity Map, the Jakara Movement shifted ward boundaries across southwest Bakersfield to allow Wards 5 and 7 to represent a significant population of Punjabis in the area.
Southwest Bakersfield is the historic home to immigrants from the Punjab region of India, many of whom follow the Sikh religion. Currently, the population is split up among multiple wards, potentially diluting their voice on the City Council.
“Our hope is to unite our community, and not divide up those resources that will be allocated,” said Harveen Kaur, the Kern County and Bakersfield organizer for the Jakara Movement, in an interview with The Californian. “It would only serve our citizens and the residents of Bakersfield more if we were to keep that community that is split across the 99 together versus putting them in different wards.”
But the other map being considered by the council — known as Submission 2b by city officials — causes concern for the Jakara Movement. At a City Council meeting on Wednesday, Kaur said Submission 2b — which splits Punjabis in southwest Bakersfield among wards 4, 5, 6 and 7 — raised extreme concern for the Punjabi population.
Submission 2b shares many similarities with the current ward boundaries, including the division of southwest Bakersfield into three wards.
Councilman Ken Weir described himself as the point person for Submission 2b, saying in a text to The Californian the map was developed from his ideas, along with those of other council members and the community.
He said the map was compliant with state and federal law and follows common geographical barriers like the Kern River and Highway 178.
“It provides continuity between the geographical communities of interest,” he said in the text. “The Northwest, Southwest, Northeast, Southeast and Downtown are distinct communities with common likes, dislikes, preferences and styles.”
On Wednesday, when the council was tasked with whittling down the maps under consideration for a final selection, Weir attempted to move forward only Submission 2b and no other maps.
“It doesn’t really seem to break communities of interest. It doesn’t really seem to affect Ward 2 too much,” the Ward 2 councilman said during the meeting. “And it did make some changes, but they weren’t radical to anybody’s ward. In fact, I think it might have improved some of them.”
It was only after the intervention of several members of City Council that the Unity Map was included in the council’s decision to move two maps for final selection instead of one. The motion to forward both maps to final selection passed 4-3, with council members Weir, Bruce Freeman and Patty Gray dissenting.
Another difference between the Unity Map and Submission 2b is the makeup of the city’s Latino population within each ward. The Unity Map draws narrow majorities for Latinos in three wards, while Submission 2b grants Latinos majorities in two.
On Friday, Councilman Eric Arias said he strongly supported the Unity Map.
“This process should be more about taking pride in a map that empowers all communities in the city of Bakersfield,” he said in a phone interview. “The community has come together, and is strongly supporting the Jakara Unity Map, specifically because it addresses deviation, is in alignment and complies with the Fair Maps Act, the Voting Rights Act, as well, and truly empowers members of our community to influence democracy. And that’s why I strongly support that map moving forward.”
It is unclear how much of his sentiment is shared by the City Council. On Wednesday, Gray commented about the need to draw ward boundaries not based on skin color, but on “shared values.”
“When we continue to look at just the color of skin for our city instead of what are our shared values, and who is the one that is going to represent those values the way I want them represented — if we look at it from that perspective — I think we as the citizens of Bakersfield, can be more united, can come together and start solving issues as a group of people instead of as divided groups of people,” she said during the meeting.
Both maps can be revised before March 9, when the final drafts must be posted online seven days before the first reading of the final selection.
More information on redistricting can be found at www.bakersfieldcity.us/819/Ward-Redistricting.