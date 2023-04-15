 Skip to main content
Bakersfield's Public Works, Police departments present wish lists for new year

PSVS meeting

The Public Safety and Vital Services Citizens Oversight Committee met on March 7 to hear a presentation by Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg on how to spend $7.6 million in surplus earned through the Measure N sales tax. Committee member Cathy Abernathy listens.

 John Donegan / The Californian

With the 2023-24 budget looming, two city of Bakersfield departments — Public Works and Police — read off their wish lists to the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure Citizens Oversight Committee on Thursday, enumerating what they really want from PSVS in the next fiscal year.

Since the tax was enacted in 2020, the two departments have drawn roughly half of its annual yield. They’re the first of many city offices to propose how to spend the money, which is outlined in the PSVS measure's key tenets to pay for citywide public safety and infrastructure improvements.

