Bakersfield's Public Works, Police departments present wish lists for new year

With the 2023-24 budget looming, two city of Bakersfield departments — Public Works and Police — read off their wish lists to the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure Citizens Oversight Committee on Thursday, enumerating what they really want from PSVS in the next fiscal year.
Since the tax was enacted in 2020, the two departments have drawn roughly half of its annual yield. They’re the first of many city offices to propose how to spend the money, which is outlined in the PSVS measure's key tenets to pay for citywide public safety and infrastructure improvements.
No decisions were made at the meeting; the PSVS committee serves in an advisory capacity. Other city departments will make their pitches at a future meeting.
The penny tax raked in $102.5 million in 2022. Officials expect a slight dip next year to $100.8 million. They expect to spend $120.8 million, to include $20 million from their available savings, in a budget that includes $30 million in one-time expenses with 38 percent — the largest chunk — proposed toward infrastructure.
Some of these expenses are considered contingency projects, meaning the city won’t commit to them until later in the year, when it's certain the city can afford it.
“If we see revenues decline,” said City Manager Christian Clegg. “Those would be projects that we forgo to balance the budget.” Clegg posited that staffing and community needs have been met, and they can now shift their focus.
“We have actually not funded a lot of street work out of the public safety and vital services tax historically, as we were building up our reserves,” Clegg said. “And addressing some deferred maintenance in parks.”
These sentiments were echoed by Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry, who informed the committee of a reported 40 percent reduction in homicides and 49 percent reduction in gang shootings in 2022 compared to 2021.
“There’s been tremendous work around gun and gang violence (in) which we have seen some significant reductions,” Terry said.
The department also lowered its vacancy rate, hiring more than 200 officers since 2020. BPD still has 49 sworn officer vacancies.
“We have hired a lot of people over the years,” Assistant Chief Michael Hale said.
BPD proposed $2.4 million in new requests for next year, to include four sworn officer positions — two sergeants, one lieutenant and a captain. They also requested several office positions, a canine unit trainer, vehicle training facility, new squad cars and trailers to store them.
“You’re touching so many of these 13 issues,” said PSVS Citizens Oversight Committee member Mary Madland. “Your leadership and your team is so impressive … you’ve proven to me you’re looking to the future.”
In contrast, Public Works made 13 recommendations, four of which are listed as contingency items, and total about $14.5 million. The theme, according to Public Works Director Greg Strakaluse, is transportation.
“Bakersfield is ranked sixth most dangerous in the country for pedestrian safety and 11th most dangerous for bicycle safety,” Strakaluse said. “We need to recognize those factors and we need to do better there.”
Thirteen public works projects, ranging from road improvements to bike paths and crosswalks, were funded by PSVS in 2022. Strakaluse threw out numbers to demonstrate the scale of their work: 2,790 lights retrofitted to LED bulbs, 44,000 tons of material from public spaces, and visibility improvements to 1,488 school zone crosswalks.
And while comments were largely warm and constructive toward the prior presenters, the same niceties were not afforded to Public Works.
Multiple committee members commented on the poor state of roads in Bakersfield — Ming Avenue and Stockdale Highway were mentioned— and alluded to misplaced priorities in funding traffic calming projects instead of repaving and street repairs.
“When I was hearing the introductory comments from the city manager,” said PSVS Citizens Oversight Committee member Larry Koman, “I thought we were going to get all the street improvements … and here the actual resurfacing of the streets is just a contingency item, almost like 'we’ll get to it if we have money.'”
The budget for the Public Works Department does include $1.8 million for traffic calming, and $1.5 million in street resurfacing categorized under contingency.
“I don’t know where we’re having such traffic calming needs that we need so much of that,” committee member Cathy Abernathy said. “Versus repaving and putting our money on fixing these roads.”
Clegg assured the committee that money for repaving would likely come off contingency, as it “continues to elevate as one of the top priorities.”