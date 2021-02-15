Sometimes the most telling measures of Bakersfield's real estate market are not the ones cited most frequently — home prices, for example, or apartment vacancies — but the more obscure indicators like personal storage rates where supply and demand find their own unique balance.
So it is with a new ranking that, once again, highlights Bakersfield as a seeming land of opportunity equipped with ample room for development and interest from outsiders who've been priced out of coastal markets.
The report released late last month by online marketplace StorageCafé found that only one large U.S. city, Oklahoma City, offers lower rental prices for storage space than Bakersfield — despite the fact California as a whole ranks as the second-priciest state for that kind of rental property after Hawaii.
Perhaps most striking about the ranking is how Bakersfield compares with its biggest neighbor. In Los Angeles, which StorageCafé ranked fifth-priciest nationwide, the rental price for non-climate-controlled storage measuring 10 feet by 10 feet stood at $239 per month in December. Bakersfield's average was only 28 percent that much, or $68.
Inventory clearly played a big role in that, as did population. In Bakersfield there was almost 4.9 million square feet of personal storage space at the end of 2020, for a per-capita total of 12.6 square feet of storage, according to StorageCafé.
L.A.'s inventory was downright scarce by comparison at 1.5 square feet per person. That's one-eighth of Bakersfield's per-capital total.
'STILL BUILDING'
People working in the storage business and in real estate in general say Bakersfield's price differential as compared with L.A. is part of the reason so much storage space has been built locally. Consumer habits also play a role, they say, as do construction preferences and geography.
John Ponton, resident manager of 498-unit Brimhall Mini Storage near Coffee Road, said Bakersfield has enjoyed strong affordability for many years. He attributed it to competitive pricing that keeps monthly rental rates down, as well as a determination on the part of developers to keep building more.
"I think we're kind of overbuilt but yet we're still building," he said, adding that space set aside for personal storage in Bakersfield has roughly doubled since the mid-1990s.
Ponton said he often hears from residential and business customers who have come from the coast simply because the prices are better in Bakersfield. One renter comes all the way from San Diego because the rates are so high there, he said.
But there are also local factors, he said: Bakersfield's storage units tend to be relatively small, which keeps their prices down, and tract homes around the city tend to be short on closet space.
Also, the current seller's market for homes sometimes means local people have to move out quickly to make room for anxious homebuyers, he said. And during the pandemic, many adult children have had to move back in with their parents, who don't always have room for all the additional stuff, he added.
CONSUMER ATTITUDES
Bakersfield Realtor Jeanne Radsick traced the first local personal-storage development to about 1960. People's shopping habits changed around then, she said: As the city grew, even people who couldn't afford large homes started buying more things — so much they couldn't store it all at home.
"As the production of more storage units continued, (facility owners) began having price wars and selling space cheaply," she said.
Wayland Louie, a Bakersfield real estate agent familiar with the local storage market, said the overall availability of developable land, and the relatively low prices that come with that, help explain the area's affordable rates.
He also pointed to local preferences for outside amenities. Bakersfield residents have been known to put in a pool, an outdoor kitchen or even an extended driveway instead of a shed.
Plus, any garage space local residents may have left is often reserved for dirt bikes and other "toys" people keep close at hand because so many outdoor recreational opportunities are located nearby.
But maybe the biggest reason for Bakersfield's wealth of storage space, Louie said, is what he called "consumerism."
"There's not many people around who have empty closets," he said.
People buying new things have to find room for older items, he added, "but we don't necessarily want to get rid of it."