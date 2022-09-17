Bakersfield's fire problem: There are more questions than answers

Firefighters from the Bakersfield Fire Department responded nine times in eight weeks to the Fallas Discount Store in south Bakersfield for fires started outside on its loading dock.
Those minor fires all occurred between July 16 and a fire that destroyed most of the building Sept. 9, which was also started on the loading dock, said Bakersfield Fire spokesman Brian Bowman.
But the Sept. 9 fire was different. By 6:15 that morning, it had penetrated the outside wall of the building. It proceeded to wipe out the store and everything in it.
And it wasn't nearly done.
The commercial structure at 2300 White Lane had once been a Walmart, but the building had been divided into three businesses — and the fire didn't leave any of them untouched.
American Freight, to the west of Fallas, was also a total loss, Bowman said. And while Planet Fitness on the far-west side of the building was heavily damaged, the fitness center — the only one of the three businesses that is now boarded up for security — may have something salvageable inside, although a Planet Fitness spokesperson declined to answer such questions Saturday.
When firefighters are forced to respond to repeated unlawful fire activity at the same location week after week, is store management contacted?
Is the store required to take action, such as securing all flammable materials to prevent future fires?
Can businesses be fined or penalized when repeated incidents are not addressed?
"Store management is generally contacted by the first arriving crew after the incident to gather information and discuss what took place," Bowman said of fire callouts.
If it is after hours, the department's arson unit will do the follow-up, Bowman said.
But the battalion chief added that he is unaware of any regulation that would compel management to cover and lock dumpsters or take other steps to make fires harder to start.
"Typically, owners will try and do that stuff on their own," Bowman said, "so their business doesn't burn down."
He also noted that the department cannot force a business to hire private security, although many do to help protect their property and business.
As of Thursday, the department had not developed monetary loss estimates for the three businesses, but they are expected to be in the millions, Bowman said.
National Stores Inc., the Gardena-based parent company that owns the retail chain Fallas and other store chains, has not been reachable for comment in response to the fires or securing the property. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed dozens of stores. Its financial problems continued, and by the end of last August, National Stores was expected to close all remaining locations.
Inquiries to the company's corporate headquarters would not go through Friday as its phones appeared to be disconnected and its website down.
A phone message and email to corporate media relations for Planet Fitness were not immediately returned Friday, but on Saturday, Director of Public Relations Becky Zirlen stated in an email that safety is the company's top priority and that the company is thankful that everyone is safe following the fire.
"We appreciate the swift action from first responders and direct any additional questions to the local fire and police departments," Zirlen said.
Sgt. Robert Pair, a public information officer at the Bakersfield Police Department, said BPD records show police received 174 calls for service to the 2300 block of White Lane so far this year. Not all of those responses have been to the structure that burned; in fact, many of them were regarding the parking lot and few were related to fire activity.
Five of those calls involved assisting the fire department, Pair said in an email.
"Arson arrests are generally handled through the fire department, as they have jurisdiction regarding arson investigations through their law enforcement arm," Pair added. "We have several arrests in that area in the same time frame, but none are for trespassing or arson."
The destructive fire in south Bakersfield happened barely 32 hours after another three-alarm fire gutted historic, but long-vacant structures on Chester Avenue in downtown Bakersfield. That fire happened one block away from a December 2020 fire that gutted Tina Marie's Downtown Cafe and other adjoining businesses.
While the cafe successfully relocated to 19th and Eye streets, the affected building remains empty, leaving a visible gap on the most prominent avenue in downtown commerce.
Some worry fire-damaged structures affect the viability of nearby businesses, and work is proceeding behind the scenes to require businesses, property owners and the city itself to do more to protect commercial and residential districts from squatters and those who use fire to cause chaos and wonton destruction.
"I think it makes a lot of sense to require commercial properties to maintain a working locking mechanism on dumpsters," said Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, whose Ward 2 includes the downtown arts and business district.
"It's something I've been pushing for downtown Bakersfield," he said. "We are working on an ordinance requiring all dumpsters to be locked, coupling it with a grant program to provide financial assistance to help businesses comply with the new ordinance."
In late December of last year, Bowman said the department's Fire Investigations Unit had made 43 felony arson arrests in 2021, and of those, 41 were transient or homeless individuals.
Transients made up 95 percent of the department's arson arrests. Is 2022 holding to that pattern?
He doesn't yet have those statistics, Bowman said. But he pointed to a vacant residence in the 1400 block of Lake Street that was heavily damaged by fire twice last week.
A neighbor, whose garage suffered damage from the fire, told fire officials two men had been in the vacant structure and were seen running from it after the fire started.
Gonzales' effort to tighten rules on commercial dumpsters is only part of a sense of urgency he is responding to regarding Bakersfield's fire problem.
He made a referral in council chambers earlier this year, asking that the city explore new ways of addressing the problem — and he will again, Gonzales said.