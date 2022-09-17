 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield's fire problem: There are more questions than answers

Firefighters from the Bakersfield Fire Department responded nine times in eight weeks to the Fallas Discount Store in south Bakersfield for fires started outside on its loading dock.

Those minor fires all occurred between July 16 and a fire that destroyed most of the building Sept. 9, which was also started on the loading dock, said Bakersfield Fire spokesman Brian Bowman.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases