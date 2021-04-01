Bakersfield's citywide apartment vacancy rate drops to 1%

Bakersfield's already tight rental-housing market constricted further during the first three months of 2021 as apartment vacancies dropped to the almost unheard-of low of 1 percent, down from about 2.5 percent a year before.
The decline pushed rental prices slightly higher, for the most part, leaving northwest Bakersfield as the city's most expensive for tenants, followed by southwest Bakersfield.
Local landlords said the lower vacancies came as no surprise because renters priced out of coastal markets and newly enabled to work remotely have flocked to Bakersfield's relative affordability.
The effect has been a sharp increase in the number of applications for every available apartment.
Local landlord and Realtor Frank St. Clair said he raises rent $25 to $50 per month when people move out, "and we easily get it."
"Honestly, there's a housing shortage," he said. "You get that sense of desperation."
Local vacancies have fallen well below California's 2020 overall rate of 4.7 percent, which was significantly below the national rate of 6.4 percent, according to iPropertyManagement, an online service for landlords and property management companies. It said the state with the lowest vacancy rate that year was New Hampshire, which came in at 1.9 percent.
Bakersfield real estate brokerage and consulting firm ASU Commercial reported east Bakersfield had no first-quarter apartment vacancies in any product line, from studios up to three-bedroom units. It said no part of the city, in any type of rental, had vacancies of even 4 percent.
The company said rental prices were up across the board, year over year, but that the difference in asking prices didn't change much from the end of 2020. East Bakersfield's asking rents ranked as the city's lowest, followed by the central and southern portions of the city.
Bakersfield multifamily housing specialist Marc Thurston, senior vice president at ASU, said he has never seen a lower overall vacancy rate in his 31 years in the local market.
Citywide, rent growth was positive in all unit types except studios and lofts, where ASU reported a decline of about a third of 1 percent. One-bedroom places posted the largest gain — 1.28 percent — followed by two-bedroom units and then three-bedroom apartments.
Landlord Scott Hanson, owner of rental properties across Kern and parts of Los Angeles County, said vacancies are declining across the region, if not the state and the nation as a whole.
He said he gets 10 to 12 applications within one or two days of announcing a vacancy. In years past, he said, no more than two or three applications would arrive in as many days.
Under such conditions, landlords are able to select the most highly qualified tenants, even in cases where the rental price is higher than before.
He doesn't expect the situation to be resolved anytime soon.
"I think that these rental rates are here to say," he said. "I think that, on the contrary, I think that this tight rental market stays on the foreseeable future."
His advice to renters is to buy a home: Interest rates are low and properties are increasing in value, he said.
"I encourage people try to get their credit and everything in line as much as they can to become a buyer," he said.
St. Clair said that, for the first time in at least 20 years, a 135-unit apartment complex his company owns near Stine Road and Belle Terrace is completely full.
At the same time, very few people are falling behind on rent payments despite economic conditions that has increased local unemployment.
"We haven't been that dramatically affected by people who just plain aren't paying rent," he said.