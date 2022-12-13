 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield's Army National Guard celebrates 386 years

The Army National Guard's readiness center in southeast Bakersfield celebrated the Guard's 386th birthday Tuesday, with a cake cut by a ceremonial sword and a tour of the facility.

The national anthem was sung clean and clear by Greenlawn Funeral Home Services Manager Mike Jenkins. And a poem was read by 11-year-old Young Marine Abraham Soto.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases