Two Bakersfield students were selected recently as Bank of America Student Leaders and will participate in an eight-week paid summer internship providing first-hand experience through local nonprofits.
Ricardo Martin, a rising senior at Bakersfield High School, and Lauren Li, a rising senior at Stockdale High School, were picked as this year’s student leaders.
As part of the program, Martin and Li will work for two local nonprofits, Kern Community Foundation and Kern Economic Development Corp., for a wage of $17 per hour.
According to a news release on Wednesday, the program connects more than 50 students to paid jobs and internships in Kern County, to work at places such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County, CityServe/Bakersfield College, Garden Pathways, Kern Economic Development Corp. and Taft College.
Nationwide, the program connects more than 3,400 teens and young adults to summer jobs at 91 nonprofits.
“By providing the pathways and resources for young adults to gain the work skills and leadership experience they need to succeed, we are investing in Kern County’s long-term economic growth,” said Karen Zuber, president of Bank of America in Bakersfield. “The teens selected for this year’s program are truly extraordinary and already are inspiring their classmates to higher levels of achievement and community involvement.”