The popular children's television show "Kids Say the Darndest Things" is back, and this time a Bakersfield native is making an appearance on the program.
Jordan Kennedy, 12, will appear on the ABC show on Sunday with new host, American actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish. Children will be asked random questions by Haddish and the audience listens to their natural yet humorous responses.
Kennedy jumped at the opportunity to audition for the show back in July in part because she enjoys talking, she said. She also said her love of acting drew her in, and the show will allow her to practice her acting in front of a live studio audience.
"I want to be an actress or a teacher so I can be better to talk to students or when I’m acting in a live studio to help express my feelings,” she said.
Rather then letting the nerves get to her, Jordan didn’t overthink her appearance. While on the show she said she talked about her friends a lot to help her feel comfortable.
"I talked about my friends a lot, about my friend Lauren because me and her always make funny jokes and laugh about each other whenever we do something silly,” she said.
While taping the show Kennedy said she had an amazing time being in the spotlight.
“It felt good, I felt famous and felt like all the actors and actresses would know me,” she said.
Although the show is all about amusement and laughter, Kennedy did come across a tough question to answer when Haddish asked her how old she was.
"I couldn't hear her, she asked me how old am I and I was thinking how old I would be when I wanted to get married and I said 22,” she said.
Overall, Kennedy's experience on the show and meeting Haddish was one to remember. Kennedy added her time on the program was amazing and she can't wait to audition for more shows and start her acting career.
See other entertaining responses Kennedy gave on the show when it airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Also, log on to www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVHr76Inzjc to see a trailer for “Kids Say the Darndest Things.”
