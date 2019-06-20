The business world can be emotionally draining for a young person, not to mention stressful and time-consuming. Sometimes it helps to know you're not alone out there.
At the half-day Bakersfield Young Professionals 2019 summit on Thursday, more than 100 millennials gathered to hear tips on surviving and thriving as a business person in the modern world.
The third annual event, hosted by the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce and targeted at 21- through 40-year-olds, was intended to help prepare the next generation of business leaders to engage with one another and become more involved with civic efforts to improve the community.
Chamber President and CEO Nick Ortiz said the Bakersfield Young Professionals formed six years ago in recognition that the millennial generation is being thrust into a position of leadership sooner than earlier generations. The goal, he said, is to give young people the tools and networks that challenge requires.
"It's all meant to connect young professionals and, hopefully, connect them to the chamber," he said.
Sharing the lineup with individual speakers inside the Aera Energy Conference Center was a panel of business owners and executives who talked about how they stay relevant in the information age while also balancing business demands with the need to keep up with life outside the office.
"I think it's important to be open-minded and fluid," said the owner of Bella at the Marketplace, Heather Abbott. She also emphasized the wisdom of relying on different people's skills and specialties.
Others on the panel told about their immersion in work and information. For example, G Riar, owner of four UPS stores and Bakersfield marketing agency Deprigo, said he spends up to three hours daily reading blogs and other online content — not social media or books, however — as a way of educating himself on timely trends.
The burden can be very heavy, said Allie Mae Perkins, owner of make-up and women's beauty business The Beautiful Life LLC, said she has to turn off her phone Sundays to make sure she spends quality time with her family.
"Being an entrepreneur is not for the weak," she said. "It's hard for me to slow down."
Derek Jeffery, vice president and general manager of KGET-17, said he copes with what can seem a deluge of incoming information by turning off all smartphone notifications except the ring of his phone.
"People are like, 'I texted you four times,'" he told audience. "I said, 'You know what, you should've called me.'"
Attendees said they appreciated hearing others' stories as they chart their own future in business.
Tim Davis, a real estate portfolio manager and events-service company owner who also manages leases for The Abbey Co., said he was inspired to hear how Jeffery worked his way up at the TV station.
"You can grow to hold a leadership position in a field that you love," Davis said.
Bakersfield Museum of Art Curator Rachel Magnus said her favorite takeaway from the summit was that challenges that may appear industry-specific often turn out to transcend individual lines of work.
"I think that makes it more palatable," she said, dealing with problems that aren't so isolated after all.
Two local employees of Dignity Health, Strategic Development Coordinator Jesus Martell Gonzalez and Business Development and Physician Relations Director Roya Armon, said it was inspiring to hear how other millennials have achieved business success.
"It's good to know you're not alone in the business hustle," Armon said.
