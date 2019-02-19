The Bakersfield Young Professionals group will host its February Pub Club from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m Thursday at Eureka!, 10520 W. Stockdale Highway in southwest Bakersfield.
According to a press release, the BYP Council will focus on providing professional development resources along with networking opportunities for participating young professionals, all made possible by the group's 2019 program partner Strata Credit Union.
"Join us for complimentary small bites, special drink pricing and raffle prizes," BYP said in its release. Admission is $5.
