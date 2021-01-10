The 2021 Bakersfield Women's Business Conference will be virtual, and also span four days, organizers announced Sunday.
The conference's board of directors selected Monday, April 26 through Thursday, April 29 for the "Building the Best You" conference.
A news release from the board said it believes a virtual conference is safest for attendees, and a virtual format allows for more engagement opportunities and for an audience beyond Bakersfield.
Attendees will have access to 30-plus workshops in addition to celebrity keynote speakers.
More details on tickets, registration and the agenda are expected to be released soon. You can subscribe to an email list for updates at http://bakersfieldwomen.org/bwbc-2021-sign-up.