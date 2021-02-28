With March marking Women’s History Month, The Californian asked a number of women leaders in the community about the women who inspired them.
Here are the submissions we received:
Katie Russell, superintendent for the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District
“One of the women who inspires me is Michelle Obama. Prior to going to the White House, Mrs. Obama was an attorney and later a published author. She also worked in nonprofits and as the vice president for Community and External Affairs at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
"As first lady, Michelle Obama served as a role model for women and worked as an advocate for poverty awareness, education (one of my favorites), nutrition, physical activity, and healthy eating. I always looked up to her for her continued work in these areas along with how she dealt with adversity and the ugliness of folks that just want to bring you down. She is one who focused on staying positive, grounded in who she was, and continued to lift above the negative to inspire others around her to be their best self.”
Cathy Abernathy, businesswoman specializing in public relations, campaign management and polling
"I became an ardent follower of Margaret Thatcher (including naming our firstborn after her) from the mid-1980s when 'The Grand Alliance' between she, President Reagan and Pope John Paul II enacted a global strategy to defeat Soviet Communism that altered and changed the world. She was a formidable prime minister of England and I would watch her at many rowdy sessions of Parliament, giving speeches and rebuttals with grace and humor along with a heavy dose of piercing rhetoric.
"One quote of hers among many that had an influence on me was, ‘If you just set out to be liked, you would be prepared to compromise on anything at any time, and you would achieve nothing.’ My career in politics has given me occasions to watch that slippery slope when compromise can go too far. I’ve been honored to work and help elect many who understood this as well."
Brynn Carrigan, Kern County Public Health Services director
"It may sound cliché to say, but I wouldn’t be the woman I am today if it weren’t for my mom. My mom is one of the strongest yet kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Working full-time, managing a household, and devoting every spare moment of free time to her children, my mom set the gold standard. Every day, my mom inspires me to be the best version of myself. Today, my mom is not only my inspiration, but she is my best friend."
Raji Brar, chief operating officer of Countryside Market & Restaurants and a local philanthropist
"My mother, Surjit Jhaj is a source of inspiration for me. At the age of 15, she immigrated to the United States from Punjab, India. From picking grapes in the fields to flipping burgers at Burger King, my mother took pride in her work. Regretting never getting her education, she instilled in me the value of it. She raised me to see education as my life partner, something no one could take from me. She raised me to be an independent woman.
"My mother is the first one on the dance floor and the last one to leave. She makes a friend out of anyone she meets, whether they be a janitor or a senator. She prefers driving a tractor to baking cookies. She loves her guns and a good steak. She has never cared to fit into anyone’s box, and she has always inspired me to do the same."
Karen Goh, Bakersfield mayor
"A beloved community leader, educator, nurse, nonprofit administrator, and ardent volunteer, Wendy Wayne exemplified the heart of an extraordinary servant-leader. Affectionately known as the 'Mother Teresa of Bakersfield,' Wendy deeply loved people and demonstrated it with her actions and daily commitment to make this world a better place. Wendy and I spent endless hours discussing how we could effectively help the most vulnerable and marginalized in our community, and catalyze sustainable social change.
"We chose to let our love for people transcend philosophical, cultural and political differences. Wendy invested in people. She took time to listen. A woman of both courage and compassion, Wendy inspired me with her grit to take risks in unchartered territory, beautifully juxtaposed with her graciousness and intentionality to commit random acts of kindness. Wendy’s exceptional caring for others impels me to emulate her purposeful and sacrificial service."
Jennifer Williams-Cordova, artist and graphic designer at Willis Williams Design Studios
"Imagine letting your pre-teen paint her own bedroom walls. No admonishment. No judgment. No fear. That is my mother. And, in many ways, the kind, industrious, brave and open-minded woman — my mother, Lucy Williams — directly set the path for my artistic journey. Because of my mother, I would go from painting my bedroom walls as a child to painting the streets of Bakersfield as an adult.
"She is a phenomenal woman, who always taught through example. A generous friend to anyone who needs one and an eternal optimist. Throughout my life, my mother provided all the tools for me to explore, create and discover who I am. Even during my most recent art projects — including the Bloom mural — she was right at my side, encouraging me. I grew up seeing and believing that there was nothing this woman couldn’t achieve — and because of her, I believe the same for myself."