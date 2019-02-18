Ada VanHooser Gipson Winget lived through most of the history of the 20th century, an incredible span of years that included the dawn of powered flight, World War I, the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression, World War II, the dawn of the "Atomic Age," the Korean War, Vietnam, the turbulent 1960s, the resignation of President Richard Nixon, the digital revolution, and more.
Winget died in Bakersfield on Jan. 26 at the age of 112. She was one of a tiny percentage of American supercentenarians, those rare individuals who live past the age of 110.
Winget was photographed in 1925 wearing a "flapper" dress and matching hat outfit that looked like it was right out of "The Great Gatsby." She lived a lifespan so long it occasionally made her a minor celebrity.
It wasn't unusual, recalled Marilyn Hale, Winget's 87-year-old daughter, for a younger relative to ask her to share her memories of a historic event or time period. Perhaps her stint as a "Rosie the Riveter" who worked in a factory in Taft during World War II making aircraft parts for bombers.
"Mom would always be willing to sit down and try to answer every question anyone had," said Hale, who now lives outside of Boise, Idaho.
An early life marked by loss
Ada Lueva VanHooser was born on Aug. 6, 1906, the middle of five children. Her birthplace was in Indian territory, a part of the country that didn't become the state of Oklahoma until 1907, according to Winget's granddaughter and unofficial family researcher Susan Chudacoff, 70.
Her parents, Jasper VanHooser and Ola Oldham VanHooser, were farmers who moved to Oklahoma in the hope of joining the area's oil boom. But oil riches were not forthcoming, so the family moved to the San Joaquin Valley, near Corcoran, to return to the farming life.
"She rode her horse, Tully, bareback to school each day, along with her other schoolmates," Chudacoff said. "She was a good student and loved her studies."
But life could be hard and cruel, too.
By the time she was 10, her mother and both older sisters had died of an unknown illness. When her father also died, Ada went to live in Visalia with her uncle and his wife.
She lived with them until she graduated from high school, when she decided to move to San Francisco with a close friend.
"It must have been a sight just 18 years after the big earthquake in 1906," Chudacoff wrote in an obituary. "She and her friend found jobs at the telephone company as operators.
"She corresponded with a young man who lived in Hermosa Beach and whose family had been close friends with hers for years," according to Chudacoff. "This young man made several trips to San Francisco to see her. He stayed for awhile and got a job painting the Golden Gate Bridge. He told her he carved a heart with their initials in it at the very top."
Ada and the young man, Willard Wright Gipson, were married in 1925. They made their first home in Hermosa Beach, where her in-laws lived.
Willard secured a job with Standard Oil in 1936 and they were transferred to Taft. They made many friends there, Chudacoff said.
The Great Depression was in full force during those years and Ada felt blessed that her husband had a secure job.
"Ada insisted that each of their neighbors who were unemployed come to their house once a week for a nutritious meal," Chudacoff said. "That meant there was a family at their home every night of the week."
After America entered the war, a bowling alley in Taft was repurposed as a factory to assemble engines for World War II-era bombers.
Her daughter remembers her going off to work each day wearing bib overalls with her name sewed into it.
Bacon, grapefruit and coffee
When the war ended in 1945, Ada's husband was transferred to Maracaibo, Venzuela. Most of the family lived there for three years.
During Ada's stay, she came down with Dengue Fever, but she survived after weeks of severe symptoms.
It was one of the only times in her life she was really sick.
"When I think about her, I remember she had no ailments whatsoever," recalled Brian Osborn, 42, Ada's great-grandson.
"Never a limp, never a complaint, never a cold," Osborne said from his home in Idaho.
She drove until she was 102 or 103, he said. She lived alone and did her own cooking and cleaning until age 105.
"Every morning for breakfast she ate the same thing — what I think must be her fountain of youth," he said. "Two slices of bacon, one-half of a grapefruit and a cup of coffee."
Her husband Willard died of kidney failure in 1951. On Sept. 6, 1952, Ada went on an Alaskan cruise on the Princess Kathleen, a Canadian Pacific Lines ship.
At 3:15 a.m., 18 miles from Juneau, the ship hit a rock. The passengers and crew were ordered to abandon ship.
Ada and the other passengers were told to leave in their night clothes and only grab a coat or sweater before heading to a lifeboat.
The townspeople graciously opened their homes and businesses to provide shelter to the stranded passengers.
Once again, Ada had dodged a bullet.
Strong, independent, and courageous
Her ever lengthening life continued. Her happy but short-lived marriage to Albert Winget ended after about three years following Albert's untimely death from a heart attack in 1968.
In 1969 Ada moved from Taft to Tulare to be near her daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and Frank Hale. She eventually moved to Fresno and lived there for several years.
"She was a strong, independent, and courageous woman," said her granddaughter.
A tour of Europe, a move to Eureka — where she stayed for about 20 years — and a move back to Tulare where her brother's family lived.
When it became clear that the memory and strength needed to care for herself was declining, she made a joint decision with her daughter to be placed at Golden Living Center (now San Joaquin Rehab) in Bakersfield.
"She will be remembered for her fierce loyalty to family and friends, her wonderful meals, baked goods and candy at Christmas," Chudacoff wrote. "She brought an artistic talent to everything she did and provided everyone in the family with her incredible crocheted Afghans.
"She was generous with her time, money and possessions. It delighted her to give from whatever she had and you could never leave her house without something in your hands to take with you. Finally, in later years, she shared her faith in and her gratitude to God with anyone who would listen and always mentioned how she talked with him daily."
She lived by some simple truths, Chudacoff said.
"Be happy in your relationships with one another by truly loving each other.
"Be satisfied with what you have. She always said," Chusacoff recalled, "that people keep needing more and better which leaves them constantly dissatisfied and often bitter."
A memorial will be held later this year in Boise. Send condolences to the Greenlawn web page at greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.
(1) comment
We all know our final destination.......But our journey to get there is unknown.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.