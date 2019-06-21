A Bakersfield woman accused of drowning her daughter's newborn baby is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment.
Beant Dhillon, 43, was arrested in February after Dhillon's daughter, whose name has been redacted from court documents, told one of her teachers her father threatened to kill her. Police conducted a wellness check on the daughter, where they discovered the newborn baby's corpse buried in the family's backyard, according to court documents.
The daughter's family learned of the pregnancy when she gave birth Nov. 12 in a bathroom at her home. Dhillon took the newborn and told the daughter it was surrendered for adoption.
Dhillon admitted she took the baby from her daughter and drowned it in a bathtub, according to police. She is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.
Dhillon appeared in court this month, during which her attorney requested her her hearings be postponed as new evidence became available.
The teen's father, Jagsir Singh, 48, hanged himself March 7. According to the documents, it was the father's threats that prompted the daughter to reach out to a teacher, who then alerted authorities.
The man accused of being involved in the incident, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, was in the country illegally, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He reportedly cut his GPS-monitoring device Feb. 27 and remains at large.
Bowe Cleveland v. Taft Union High School
The civil jury trial involving a survivor of a school shooting and the administration he's claiming didn't protect him from the gunman will continue this week.
Bowe Cleveland was sitting in his high school science classroom the morning of Jan. 10, 2013 when Bryan Oliver, armed with a shotgun, entered. He shot and seriously injured Cleveland, and fired at but missed another student, Jacob Nichols.
Cleveland survived but suffered major injuries and has undergone more than 20 surgeries.
Opening statements began Wednesday, with Cleveland's attorney arguing that the school district did not protect his client and the students from the gunman and the continual threats he made to students.
The Cleveland family filed a lawsuit against the Taft Union High School District in April 2013 arguing the district failed to keep students safe despite several warning signs about Oliver's behavior.
