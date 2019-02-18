A Bakersfield woman is among the 18 castaways who will appear in the upcoming season of "Survivor" on Wednesday for a chance to win $1 million.
Lauren O'Connell, 22, was born and raised in Bakersfield and was a 2014 graduate of Frontier High School. She now lives in Washington, D.C., where she attends Georgetown University.
O'Connell will compete in the 'Edge of Extinction' themed edition in the upcoming season. The 38th season of the Emmy award-winning American series premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS. It first premiered in 2000.
Contestants compete against each other by providing food, shelter and water for themselves while trapped on an island.
A fan of the show since she was 3 years old, O'Connell jumped at the opportunity to be on the program when she heard about the casting.
O'Connell said when she got the follow-up call to appear on the show, she was overwhelmed by excitement.
"As soon as I had the opportunity to apply I did, and I just sent in my video and everything happened so fast," she said.
O'Connell said growing up in Bakersfield played a factor in her achieving her goal.
"Bakersfield, in general, just kind of instilled in me values and work ethic that I felt like I could lean on, not just in the game but in life," she said.
Appearing on a show that puts one's survival skills to the test was nerve-racking for O'Connell. She said there was only so much she could do to prepare herself.
"The No. 1 thing I did to prepare was learn how to make fire from flint," she said.
Her biggest fear wasn't what wild animals she would encounter on the island but the amount of food she would have.
"I was very nervous about where I was going to sleep and I was extremely nervous about not having no communication with my family," she said.
Overall, no matter how much preparation she did she knew she was going to be put to the challenge.
"There's only so much you can do to prepare physically, there's only so much you can do to prepare mentally, because you just don't know what's going to be thrown at you," said O'Connell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.