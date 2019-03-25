A Bakersfield woman found guilty last month of a hit-and-run charge in the death of a motorcyclist will again stand trial on murder and DUI charges stemming from the incident, according to court records.
A jury convicted 25-year-old Yoanna Aldaz of the hit-and-run charge but hung on charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury, court records show.
On Monday, a new trial date of June 17 was scheduled. Aldaz remains held without bail.
She is accused of driving a minivan while under the influence when she collided with and fatally injured a motorcyclist. She ran from the crash scene but was tracked down hours later, according to court documents.
Aldaz told investigators she smoked marijuana and drank three 24-ounce beers before getting behind the wheel the evening of Aug. 26, the day of the crash.
According to court documents, Aldaz and a passenger were driving south on South Union Avenue at Adams Street in a Honda Odyssey around 9:30 p.m.
"Due to her high level of alcohol and drug intoxication," an investigator wrote in the documents, she made an unsafe left turn and the Odyssey left the roadway and hit a sign in the center median.
The vehicle then traveled southeast across the northbound lanes of South Union Avenue directly into the path of 46-year-old Frank Richards. His motorcycle hit the right side of the Odyssey, the documents said, and he died an hour later at Kern Medical Center.
Aldaz and the passenger fled the scene on foot. California Highway Patrol investigators tracked down the passenger, who had recently purchased the Odyssey, by contacting the previous owner.
The passenger told them where to find Aldaz, and investigators contacted her at her residence. Investigators said in the documents she showed no remorse for Richards and instead kept asking for her phone so she could get on Facebook.
