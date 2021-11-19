Bakersfield woman shows her cards for UNO championship in Vegas

Bakersfield grandmother Tiffany Moss-Ennis throws down with the best of them, and now she’s got the prize money to prove it.
After emerging as a finalist among a pool of more than 2 million mobile competitors, the Stockdale High grad scored an invitation to the Uno World Championship earlier this month in Las Vegas.
Her result? Second place, a large trophy and a check for $5,000.
"This has been an awesome experience," she said in a written statement. "When I started playing this summer in the UNO mobile tournament, it was just for fun and I never expected to go this far."
Moss-Ennis works as an associate of Commercial Trade Inc. in Bakersfield. She has two sons, a daughter and recently became a grandmother.
Toymaker Mattel promoted the tournament to mark the 50th anniversary of a family card game that has endured as a simple but sometimes wild pastime. It has spun off multiple versions and variations while delighting generations of players.
Players vie to be the first to discard all cards from a hand, making sure they declare "uno!" (meaning one) after playing their next-to-last card or else face a penalty.
Cards can only be played on others the same color or number, though the deck contains wild cards and options for changing the order of play or making opponents draw additional cards. Players with cards remaining in their hands after the winner plays the final card rack up points they don't want.
This summer there were 28 million matches played on the game-maker's mobile app. Participants chosen from that virtual tournament joined others for a tournament in Las Vegas that reached its climax Nov. 11, when a single player was able to defeat Moss-Ennis in the finale.