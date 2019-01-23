A Bakersfield woman scared away two burglars after firing a shot from a legal firearm she owned, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release.
The woman, a resident of the 8000 block of North Laurelglen Boulevard in southwest Bakersfield reportedly heard noises coming from her garage when she investigated.
BPD said the woman fired one shot at two suspects, who subsequently fled.
BPD does not know if either of the suspects were struck by the shot that was fired.
One of the suspects is described as a white or Hispanic male in his early 20s, light complexion, five foot, nine inches tall, with a slim build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.
The other suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his early 20s, with a light complexion, five foot, four inches tall, with a slim build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.
The use of force by the homeowner will be reviewed, BPD said. No arrests were made.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Det. Fred Torres at 661-326-3273 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
