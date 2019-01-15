A Bakersfield woman's permanent ban on receiving welfare remains in effect after an appellate court this week upheld her convictions on perjury and fraud in illegally obtaining more than $6,000 in welfare benefits.
Desirae Perry argued on appeal that Superior Court Judge David Lampe was in error when he excluded evidence at trial that she returned the welfare benefit overpayments, according to court documents.
But justices with the 5th District Court of Appeal said in an opinion published Monday excluding that evidence did not constitute prejudicial error. Perry lied on multiple forms to received welfare benefits for an entire year, and returning the money "does not alter this conclusion," the opinion states.
A jury convicted Perry in December 2015 of four counts of perjury and one count of obtaining aid by fraud in an amount over $400. All are felonies.
Employed as a school bus driver for the Rosedale Union School District, Perry injured her back while on the job in October 2010, according to court documents. Additionally, her doctor ordered her off work due to a high-risk pregnancy.
Perry worked one day between October 2010 and March 14, 2011. She received wages during that period.
Despite being paid, Perry in November 2010 applied for cash aid, food stamps and medical assistance, according to the documents. She then received welfare benefits for an entire year.
On multiple forms over a period of several months, Perry completed and signed eligibility reports for cash aid and food stamps, documents said.
In the forms, she checked "No" to questions asking if she or anyone in her household received income or money from any sources despite receiving payment from the district.
Perry also signed a form that said, in part, "I understand that: If on purpose I do not report all facts or give wrong facts about my income, property, or family status to get or keep getting aid or benefits, I can be legally prosecuted."
At trial, Perry admitted she had signed at least 20 welfare benefits forms before November 2010, and she knew how to accurately report her earnings.
She also admitted to lying at a 2013 administrative hearing when she testified she was not paid between January to May 2011, according to the documents.
