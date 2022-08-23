 Skip to main content
Bakersfield woman pleads not guilty to 14 felony animal cruelty charges

Pet owners trusted a Bakersfield woman to train or care for their dogs — instead, some ended up dead in garbage bags or decomposing in kennels, a Kern County prosecutor said Tuesday.

Assistant District Attorney Andrea Kohler said animals under the care of Annie Schreiber, 22, of Bakersfield, suffered from starvation, dehydration and heat exhaustion, which led the DA’s Office to charge her with 14 counts of felony animal cruelty. Schreiber pleaded not guilty during her arraignment Tuesday at Kern County Superior Court.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

