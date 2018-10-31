A Bakersfield woman is accused of setting up a bogus nonprofit that claimed to help rescue and rehouse stray animals but instead was used for purposes of tax evasion, according to the Franchise Tax Board.
Diana L. Roman has pleaded not guilty to two charges each of perjury and tax evasion, court records show. She's free on $40,000 bail and her next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12.
According to a probable cause declaration filed by the tax board, Roman, 43, and her mother, Maria Roman, organized Oliver Rescue Mission, Inc. in December 2009, with Diana Roman as chief financial officer.
From 2010 to 2013, Diana Roman made fraudulent charitable contributions to the mission totaling $692,633, according to the declaration. The money went through bank accounts controlled by both Romans, and Diana Roman claimed the money as charitable deductions on her personal state income tax returns.
The declaration states, "When the bank accounts of Diana Roman and Oliver Rescue Mission, Inc. were reviewed and analyzed, not only was the $692,633 found to be supporting the personal expenses of Maria Roman, but also $1.5 million in unreported taxable income was identified and attributed to Diana Roman."
Maria Roman is not charged.
Upon discovering the alleged tax fraud, the Franchise Tax Board disallowed all charitable contributions to the mission that had Diana Roman as the sole contributor.
The perjury charges stem from Roman signing personal income tax forms in 2010 and 2011 that failed to report all of her income, according to the declaration.
Prosecutors filed charges against her on Sept. 26.
