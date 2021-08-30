Bakersfield woman dies in Visalia after colliding into SUV

The California Highway Patrol said a Bakersfield woman died after colliding into another car in Visalia.
A 36-year-old woman was driving south on Highway 99 north of Avenue 184 at an unknown speed, according to the CHP’s news release. For an unknown reason, the woman failed to see another car traveling toward her, driven by 54-year-old Darryl Thompson.
The woman did not slow down, her car crashed into Thompson’s car and she died. Thompson suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, according to the news release.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor in this collision, according to the news release.