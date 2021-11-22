You have permission to edit this article.
Bakersfield woman dies Friday in Stockdale Highway crash

A Bakersfield woman died in a traffic accident Friday, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.

Carmen Romero Vidal, 23, crashed around 12:09 a.m. on Stockdale Highway at Renfro Road. She was transported to Kern Medical, where she died. 

