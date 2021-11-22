Bakersfield woman dies Friday in Stockdale Highway crash

A Bakersfield woman died in a traffic accident Friday, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
Carmen Romero Vidal, 23, crashed around 12:09 a.m. on Stockdale Highway at Renfro Road. She was transported to Kern Medical, where she died.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 155,990
Deaths: 1,764
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 146,747
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 92.91
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 93.48
Updated: 11/22/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
