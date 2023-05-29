A Bakersfield woman died after she was hit by a train in February, the Kern County Coroner's office reported Monday.
Felicia Guillen Ascencio, 26, died at 12:23 p.m. Feb. 24 when she was walking at East Truxtun Avenue and Kern Street in Bakersfield.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Bakersfield woman died after she was hit by a train in February, the Kern County Coroner's office reported Monday.
Felicia Guillen Ascencio, 26, died at 12:23 p.m. Feb. 24 when she was walking at East Truxtun Avenue and Kern Street in Bakersfield.
Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway is investigating the incident.