Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed a Bakersfield woman as the state’s Medicaid director and chief deputy of health care programs at the Department of Health Care Services.
Jacey K. Cooper, 37, has been the assistant deputy director of health care delivery systems at the Department of Health Care Services since 2016, according to a state news release.
She previously was vice president at Meridian Healthcare Partners and vice president of administrative services at Kern Medical Center from 2014 to 2016, the release says.
She has held several positions at Kern Medical, starting in 2010, according to the release.
The position requires confirmation from the State Senate. The compensation is $189,996. The release says Cooper is a Democrat.
