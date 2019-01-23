A Bakersfield woman captured on video dragging a small dog behind an electric scooter was employed as a psychologist at a Delano prison, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Elaine Rosa, 39, was a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison beginning Jan. 3, 2018, CDCR officials said.
Her contract was terminated Jan. 7, 2019 — the day after the dog-dragging incident.
Two local Facebook posts showed photos and video of Rosa riding a Bird electric scooter in downtown Bakersfield dragging a small dog behind it. Police investigated and are recommending a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge against Rosa.
The case is currently under submission at the District Attorney's office.
Police said Rosa is not the dog's owner.
The dog, named Zebra, received medical treatment, and a medical plan was established with a veterinarian and the dog's legal owner to address its injuries, police said. The dog was allowed to remain in the custody of its owner.
(3) comments
Maybe same should happen to her
Hired Jan. 3, fired Jan. 7, Karma
Crazy. Takes one to know one.
