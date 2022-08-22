 Skip to main content
Bakersfield woman accused of animal abuse after 11 dogs found dead in unlicensed business

A Bakersfield woman was arrested on suspicion of animal abuse after 11 dead dogs were found at her unlicensed business and 29 dogs suffered varying levels of neglect, the Bakersfield Police Department said Monday in a news release.

Annie Schreiber, 22, was under investigation by BPD officers and the city of Bakersfield animal control officers after police said they found 10 dead dogs in “closed kennels in an abandoned residence.”

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

