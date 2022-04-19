Bakersfield woman, 77, gets 10 years for fatally shooting her best friend

A Bakersfield woman who fatally shot her best friend of 50 years at a retirement home was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison.
Police say Sandra Bonertz, 77, struck a suicide pact with her best friend, Winnie Smith, 83. Jano Mattaeo, the deputy public defender assigned to the case, said Smith was in severe pain from a car crash, and therefore both friends planned to end their lives at Pinewood Glen Retirement Community, where they were roommates.
“This was a tragic incident for all involved,” Mattaeo said. There are “no winners” in this case, he added.
Bonertz, 77, accepted a plea deal in which she pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and one count of first-degree murder was dismissed.
Mattaeo believes residents of the retirement community intervened before Bonertz planned to kill herself. Joseph Kinzel, the assistant district attorney, said the law does not allow friends and family to kill each other, even if out of mercy.
Bonertz will be grieving and lonely, until the inseparable best friends "meet in another life," Mattaeo added.