Bakersfield's Animal Control unit will offer a vaccine clinic at Kroll Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The clinic will be set up near the entrance to the dog park at 7500 Kroll Way where street parking is available. Bilingual staff will be available. Because of the pandemic, owners are asked to wear a mask and socially distance to receive service.
Pet owners will be provided forms to fill out when they arrive, and then they can wait in their cars. They will also receive a time frame when they can exit their vehicle and get in a socially distanced line with their forms. Only one person can exit per animal, unless the owner needs assistance. Pets will be handled by staff only.
For more information, contact Animal Control at 326-3436.