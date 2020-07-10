The Bakersfield West Target location on Stockdale Highway has had multiple employees test positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the organization.
Target said the employees have been on paid leave while in quarantine and following public health guidelines. The organization added after learning of the positive tests, it worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store while notifying all store employees and providing them with health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All store and distribution employees have been provided with masks, gloves and thermometers while upholding a number of safety and social distancing protocols and measures, Target said.
