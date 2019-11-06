The 3rd annual Bakersfield Walk to Cure Arthritis event will take place Nov. 16 at The Park at River Walk. The event is put on to help find a cure for arthritis and to help people with arthritis live a full life, according to a press release.
"Arthritis is more than just a few minor aches and pains. It's a debilitating disease that robs people of their dreams," said Michal W. Wiesbrock, executive director for Arthritis Foundation Central Coast, in a statement. "When you support Walk to Cure Arthritis, you become a Champion of Yes, helping us build a lifetime of better, while accelerating the search for a cure."
The walk features two local honorees on the front lines in the battle against arthritis. This year the 2019 Medical Honoree is Dr. Andrew A. Kao, and the 2019 Youth Honoree is Leila Shackleford, according to the release.
To register for the walk or to learn more about the event go to www.walktocurearthritis.org/Bakersfield or contact development manager Juli Askew at 805-563-4685 or jaskew@arthritis.org.
