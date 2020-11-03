This year’s race for Bakersfield City Council will see two fresh faces take over for outgoing members Jacquie Sullivan and Willie Rivera. Two other council seats are also up for election, but the two incumbents running for those seats are unopposed.
Ward 1
In Ward 1, two hopefuls are competing to replace outgoing Councilman Rivera.
Technically a special election because Rivera resigned before his four-year term had concluded, the winner of this year’s election will represent Ward 1 until 2022, when the seat was initially supposed to be up for reelection.
The race sees two relative newcomers face off against each other. The candidates are Eric Arias, 24, a field representative for State Assemblyman Rudy Salas, and Gilberto De La Torre, 30, an employee at the Rent-A-Center on White Lane with a masters degree in public administration from Cal State Bakersfield.
With 27 of 40 precincts reporting on Tuesday night, Arias had 3,433 votes, or 76.5%, and De La Torre earned 1,051 votes, or 23.4%.
Ward 2 (uncontested)
First elected in 2016, Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who is the CEO of Stewards Inc., a nonprofit that helps disabled adults manage their income, is seeking his second term. The earliest returns on Tuesday showed Gonzales had earned 4,969 votes, with 25 of 39 precincts reporting.
Ward 5 (uncontested)
Councilman Bruce Freeman is also running unopposed. The retired president of Castle & Cooke’s Mainland Community Division was first elected in a special election in 2017. He is seeking his first full term. As of the early returns on Tuesday, he had earned 9,640 votes, with 13 of 36 precincts reporting.
Ward 6
In Ward 6, four candidates are vying to replace Sullivan, who has served continuously on the council since 1995.
The candidates are DreamMaker Bath and Body and Kitchen co-owner Patty Gray, 64; Change Community Church Pastor and community activist Gregory Tatum, 61; Universal Urgent Care and StatMD Urgent Care Medical Assistant Jesse Quijada, 22; and comedian Titus Stevens, 41.
The earliest results on Tuesday showed Gray with 3,669 votes, or 44%, Tatum with 1,553 votes, or 18.6%, Quijada with 2,753 votes, or 33% and Stevens with 356 votes or 4.3%. A total of eight of 31 precincts had reported in when Kern County first reported results.
The Kern County Election Division has 30 days to process all ballots.