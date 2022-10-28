Bakersfield voters to receive supplement because Measure L information left out of county voter guide

Voters in the city of Bakersfield have been mailed a supplement to Kern County’s Voter Information Guide because the text of the city’s Measure L was not included in the pamphlet sent prior to issuance of mail-in ballots earlier this month.
The inadvertent omission of the text is among errors related to the Nov. 8 election that have been discovered, Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard said Friday.
In addition to the Measure L omission from the voter guide, mistakes were noted on the mail-in ballots for Measure X in the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District and Measures V and W in the Bear Valley Community Services District.
Bedard said the Elections Office is not aware of any other issues.
“We are still looking into the reasons for these errors,” she said. “What I can say is that typically, in the last several elections, there have only been two or three measures on the ballot. For this election there were 17.”
The Elections Office has already mailed corrected information to Bear Valley CSD voters and is also mailing a correction to Tehachapi healthcare district voters, Bedard said.
She asked voters with questions or concerns to contact the Elections Office, preferably by email to elections@kerncounty.com or by phone, 868-3590.
Measure L
Measure L was put on the ballot by the Bakersfield City Council as part of the city’s compliance with a stipulated agreement with the California Department of Justice. It proposes an amendment to the city’s charter. First written in 1914, the charter establishes the bylaws that govern the city and currently include provisions that the city’s fire chief and police chief must be chosen from the ranks of current staff.
Earlier this year, the council considered options for meeting one of the key requirements of the stipulated agreement. The city reached the agreement with the DOJ in August 2021 following a yearslong investigation into alleged civil rights violations by the Bakersfield Police Department. The agreement — which also forced BPD to revise its use of force policies — allows the city to avoid a state lawsuit as long as certain conditions are met.
In addition to use of force and the hiring of the police chief, the agreement calls for reforms across a wide spectrum of BPD practices, from crisis intervention training of dispatchers to the development of a community engagement plan. The city has five years to fulfill the agreement and its progress is being monitored by an independent agency.
The agreement did not call for changes in requirements for the fire chief position but the council decided to include it in the charter amendment for parity.
If voters approve Measure L, hiring for the positions of fire chief and police chief will no longer require candidates to be from the membership of the respective departments. However, language will be added to the charter to specify that “no individual shall be eligible for the position of Chief of Police until he shall have had five years experience as a regularly paid peace officer.”
The document being mailed to city voters is also posted online at kernvote.com.
Joe Conroy, spokesman for the city of Bakersfield, said officials there were made aware of the omission of text for Measure L from the county’s Voter Information Guide earlier this week and referred related questions to the county Elections Office.