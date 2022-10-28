 Skip to main content
Bakersfield voters to receive supplement because Measure L information left out of county voter guide

Voters in the city of Bakersfield have been mailed a supplement to Kern County’s Voter Information Guide because the text of the city’s Measure L was not included in the pamphlet sent prior to issuance of mail-in ballots earlier this month.

The inadvertent omission of the text is among errors related to the Nov. 8 election that have been discovered, Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard said Friday.

