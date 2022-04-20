Bakersfield urges state to continue funding homeless resource grant program

By SAM MORGEN
The city of Bakersfield is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to maintain state funding officials say is critically needed for homelessness prevention.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh urged the governor to continue funding homeless services that have been used by Bakersfield and other cities in the past to pay for new shelter beds, provide case-management services to homeless individuals and improve homeless services.
“The toll of homelessness across our state causes irreparable harm to our most vulnerable,” Goh said during the press conference. “It threatens to forever impact the quality of life of businesses, of residents, of police departments, fire departments, EMTs, shelters, parks and sidewalks. (They) are bearing the brunt of California’s mental health and substance abuse crisis. We need help.”
Despite the city’s claims, the state says money is still available for continued support of homelessness prevention services, and funds approved in previous years have been reserved for the next fiscal year.
Since 2018, cities across California have received funding from the state’s Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Grant Program. The city has used more than $4 million in HHAP funding to expand the Bakersfield Homeless Center and The Mission at Kern County by 40 beds each, in addition to providing other homeless services.
This year, the city will use $1 million of a $3.9 million HHAP allocation to fund 100 additional beds at the Bakersfield Homeless Center’s new campus, scheduled to open in 2025. For the first time on Wednesday, the Homeless Center revealed the location of its new campus.
Because the current campus is located in the path of the state’s high speed rail project, the Homeless Center will have to be moved about a mile away, to 529 Dolores St. The new site is within three blocks of the Kern County Department of Human Services, which the Homeless Center views as ideal.
Once constructed, the homeless shelter will expand from 240 beds to 340.
“Thousands of women and children enter our doors every year,” Skidmore said during the press conference. “HHAP dollars have allowed us to support families dealing with major life events and ensure that they have tools and resources to begin again. Today and every day we will rebuild their lives and with HHAP dollars, we can support them with a more well-rounded, innovative approach.”
Wednesday’s press conference took place in front of a 40-bed dorm for women funded through an HHAP grant. Theresa Quevado, who stayed in the shelter for about a year starting last February, professed her gratitude for the support that was partially provided to her through HHAP.
With the help of the Homeless Center, Quevado has secured a job as a highway cleaner as well as a three-bedroom apartment. She will soon care for three of her grandchildren, which the state has taken into protective custody.
“If it wasn’t for me being here, I never would have been able to have a home for them to come to,” she said, holding back tears. “So the Bakersfield homeless shelter has really changed my life in a very good way.”
Goh and other mayors from California’s largest cities plan to meet with Newsom on Monday to directly urge the continuation of HHAP funding. Although the city may be urging additional aid, the state contends ample funding will continue to be available to cities.
“Gov. Newsom’s administration has invested unprecedented billions in local governments to provide housing and implement bold, transformative solutions to move people off our streets and into urgently needed housing and services, including $2 billion in HHAP funding for FY 2021-22 and FY 2022-23,” Russ Heimerich, deputy secretary of communications for the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, said in an email to The Californian. “The administration is committed to working with local governments to develop and implement solutions that will make a meaningful difference in local communities.”