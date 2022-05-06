Bakersfield unveils $5.4M youth employment program

Bakersfield laid out plans Friday to use $5.4 million in state grant money to provide temporary employment for some 400 underserved or at-risk young people who work for the city or local nonprofits in a variety of capacities during the next four years.
Mayor Karen Goh opened a morning news conference about what's being called the Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program by touting the access it would offer young people and the hope it would inspire in them — leading to a career in community service, ideally — as well as the benefits their labor would bring the city and the nonprofits involved.
Under the program, 40 jobs per year, each lasting eight weeks, would be given to young people who are disadvantaged or involved in the juvenile justice system. Job placement would be coordinated by the Kern Community Foundation in partnership with local nonprofits.
Eighteen jobs per year, also lasting eight weeks, would go to youth assigned by the city's Recreation and Parks Department to provide parks programming citywide.
Additionally, full-year City Hall fellowships will be made available to 16 college-age people per year who are interested in working on analyst-level city projects.
The window for applying for each of the job categories will open in September, with the exception of 15 eight-week summer internships with city government. Local youth 16 years and older are invited to apply starting May 13 at https://www.kernfoundation.org/byjp.
Money to pay for the jobs originated with the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The governor's California Volunteers program received $185 million for disbursement statewide. The sum must be spent by fall 2026.
Josh Fryday, who represented the state's contribution Friday as California''s chief service officer, said young people these days want jobs with dignity, purpose and meaning. They want to help address big problems like climate change, homelessness and food insecurity, he said, adding that the Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program will give them that opportunity.
"We know we have to do more to serve young people, especially our underserved youth," Fryday said, adding, "Service has the power to benefit all of us."
Also speaking at Friday's presentation was Pilar Avalos, an Arvin High School graduate and daughter of farmworkers who got an internship with the city of Bakersfield many years ago. The opportunity led later to a position in the city manager's office.
"It was a job that changed my life forever," Avalos said.